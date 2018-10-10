Armenian students involved in Glendale school ‘violent brawl’
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Several students, including Armenians, have been suspended at a high school in California after a violent brawl broke out in campus, Daily Mail reports.
According to Daily Mail, parents believe the brawl was a race riot.
The brawl took place at Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale.
Police were called to the school around 1 pm Wednesday at the end of the lunch hour.
Several stories have been floated around regarding what started the fight, including a bullying incident.
District officials are continuing to investigate the fight.
'This was a serious situation and the district is taking it very seriously,' a school executive said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan