Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-10-18

YEREVAN, 9 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 October, USD exchange rate stood at 485.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.21 drams to 556.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.29 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.17 drams to 633.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 263.28 drams to 18546.02 drams. Silver price down by 2.66 drams to 226.01 drams. Platinum price down by 156.25 drams to 12718.7 drams.