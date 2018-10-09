Replacement for MP Tsolakyan named in parliament

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has named Martun Grigoryan as the new Member of Parliament who will replace Felix Tsolakyan in parliament.

Tsolakyan was recently appointed minister of emergency situations .

Under the law, the next candidate under the electoral lists of the given party, in this case the Republican Party, of the latest elections gets to have a mandate if a seat is vacated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan