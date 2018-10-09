Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Artsakh president visits on-duty border troops


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on October 9 visited the southern section of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border to get acquainted with the military service and the situation.

Sahakyan’s office said that Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials were accompanying the president.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




