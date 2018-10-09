BREAKING: 14 lawmakers, including Republicans, sign petition endorsing PM’s stance for early elections in December
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A group of Members of Parliament, mostly from the Republican (HHK) faction, also former faction members-turned independent, have signed a petition endorsing PM Nikol Pashinyan’s stance on holding early elections of parliament in December. Lawmakers who signed the petition include Alik Sargsyan, a former national police chief, Artak Sargsyan, an businessman owning the SAS supermarket chain and Samvel Aleksanyan, an influential businessman owning the Yerevan City supermarket chain, and other companies.
The following lawmakers have signed the petition:
Ashot Arsenyan, Independent, formerly from HHK faction
Alik Sargsyan, HHK faction
Artak Sargsyan. Independent, formerly from HHK
Arman Sahakyan, independent, formerly from HHK
Tatchat Vardapetyan, HHK faction
Hakob G. Hakobyan, HHK faction
Shirak Torosyan, independent, formerly from HHK
Knyaz Hasanov, HHK faction
Arsen Mikhaylov, HHK faction
Harutyun Karapoghosyan, HHK faction
Samvel Aleksanyan, independent, formerly from HHK
Nahapet Gevorgyan, HHK faction
Arayik Grigoryan, HHK action
Ishkhan Zakaryan, Tsarukyan faction
MP Shirak Torosyan confirmed to ARMENPRESS that the petition has been signed and stressed that he joined it upon learning about it. “I was informed that this kind of an initiative exists and I joined it,” he said.
He did not specify who initiated the petition.
An online media outlet posted a photo of the petition signed by the lawmakers. HHK faction MP Tatchat Vardapetyan confirmed its authenticity, confirming that he has signed it.
