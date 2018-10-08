Armenian FM assesses Francophonie summit good platform for expanding cooperation with African countries – FM Mnatsakanyan
18:02, 8 October, 2018
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Francophonie summit in Armenia is a good opportunity for becoming better known in the African continent, for entering that market and expanding cooperation, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told the reporters.
The Minister noted that Armenia has diplomatic relations with almost all the African countries, but it’s not enough, it’s necessary to expand cooperation.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
