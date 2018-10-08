Reformists Party in favor of early elections in December

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Reformists Party is in favor of early dissolution of parliament and holding elections in December of the current year, the party said in a statement.

“Taking into consideration the new political situation in the country, the existing domestic political tension, as well as the public desire expressed by our citizens on October 2, the Reformists Party – having the high principles of stability and pro-statehood in its program provisions – is expressing in favor of early dissolution of parliament and holding early elections in December, seeking to establish a state system governed by democratic principles in the country,” the party said in a statement.

The party said it hopes that all political forces will succeed in holding the elections in an atmosphere of dialogue and mutual respect.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan