Armenia presented at the International Exhibition in Paris ahead of Francophonie Summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. In collaboration with “Tourism Armenia” Association six local tour operators presented Armenia at "Top Resa’2018" tourism exhibition on 25-28 September in Paris, France, Tourism Armenia said in a press release.

Two members of the Association and four local tour operators have promoted the country under a single pavilion during the four days of the fair. Armenian DMCs and inbound tour operators have created a greater interest for our country in the circle of international partners and returned home with new business contacts.

"Prior to Francophonie Summit, when Armenia has the international public's full attention, it a priority to present our country and its tourism potential at the most important international events of the tourism industry, “Top Resa’2018” travel fair among them. “Top Resa” is a profitable platform to meet new and existing partners thus attracting a bigger flow of tourists to Armenia, especially when we have direct flights operating between Yerevan and Paris", said Syuzanna Azoyan, the chair of “Tourism Armenia” Association. Historical and cultural heritage as well as wine, adventure, rural and eco tourism opportunities have been presented at the fair. This year’s highligths of the Armenian stand included "Voskevaz" Wine Factory showcasing Armenian wine tourism with an interesting ecosystem inclination, the National Center of Armenian Carpet with an emphasized attention on unique traditions of Armenian carpet making, and "Jraghatsi mot" guest house with attractive products of rural tourism and more. "Tourism Armenia" Association was founded by the industry's 13 leading DMCs and Incoming tour operators with the aim of fostering public-private partnership and promoting Armenia as a MICE and organised tourism destination in the global marketplace.