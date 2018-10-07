Russian astronaut delivers Armenian flag from space to PM Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian astronaut Anton Shkaplerov ceremonially handed over an Armenian flag, which spent nearly 200 days in space, to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during an event that took place in Agarak, a village in Aragatsotn province.

“This flag was in space for nearly 200 days in an altitude of 400 kilometers, at the time when political changes were happening in Armenia. I consider that this flag will become the symbol of Armenia’s new life, most importantly a symbol of stable life, economic growth, great welfare, peace and friendship between you and Russia,” Shkaplerov said.

Russian astronaut Oleg Artemyev’s video message was screened at the event. Artemyev only recently landed on Earth from a spaceflight and has brought the flag of Yerevan with him. This flag will too be ceremonially transferred to the Armenian PM.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan