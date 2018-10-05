Armenian border guards detect trespasser in Nakhichevan-Yeraskh direction
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian border guards have detected a trespasser in Nakhichevan – Yeraskh direction, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Defense minister of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“The Armenian border guards have detected a trespasser in Nakhichevan – Yeraskh direction. At the moment we can provide no more details”, he wrote.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
