Armenian border guards detect trespasser in Nakhichevan-Yeraskh direction


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian border guards have detected a trespasser in Nakhichevan – Yeraskh direction, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Defense minister of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Armenian border guards have detected a trespasser in Nakhichevan – Yeraskh direction. At the moment we can provide no more details”, he wrote.

