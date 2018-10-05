Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 October

Sarkissian sends birthday greetings to Tajikistan’s Rahmon


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory telegram today to his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on the latter’s birthday.

Sarkissian wished good health and success to the President of Tajikistan, the Armenian presidential office said.

Rahmon turned 66 years old today.

