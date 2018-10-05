Armenia defense minister visits Artsakh as part of military cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan and Chief of the General Staff Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited Artsakh today within the framework of the Armenia-Artsakh defense cooperation.

Tonoyan and Davtyan, accompanied by Artsakh’s defense minister Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan, met with the command staff of the country’s military, the defense ministry said.

Issues concerning cooperation and ensuring combat-readiness of the two armed forces were discussed.

Speaking about the NK conflict, Armenia’s defense minister stressed that the Armenian leadership prefers peaceful settlement through talks.

Tonoyan urged the command to maintain the ceasefire regime achieved during the negotiations process according to PM Pashinyan’s task.

Tonoyan said that the Armenian Armed Forces must ensure constant growth of high combat readiness taking into account that the talks aimed for peaceful settlement can be delayed due to various reasons.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan