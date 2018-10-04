Women’s chess team of Armenia ends in a draw – Olympiad

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Women’s chess team of Armenia ended in a draw the penultimate round of the 43rd FIDE Chess World Olympiad taking place in Batumi, Georgia.

ARMENPRESS reports in the 10th round the Armenian team was competing against Azerbaijan. All the 4 games ended in a draw. Armenia 2 – Azerbaijan 2.

The women’s chess team of Armenia preserves chances to appear in the top 3 list.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan