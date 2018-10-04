Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Tigran Balayan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Netherlands and permanent representative to OPCW


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Tigran Balayan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands, replacing Garegin Melkonyan.

By another presidential decree Balayan has been appointed permanent representative of Armenia to Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration