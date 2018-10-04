Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

First deputy offered promotion to transportation, communication and IT minister’s post


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. First deputy minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan has been offered the minister’s post.

“Indeed, I received the offer. I accepted it, but I am not aware of the decree yet,” Arshakyan told ARMENPRESS.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration