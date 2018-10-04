Lawmaker accepts PM’s offer to become next minister of emergency situations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Felix Tsolakyan says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered him to serve as Minister of Emergency Situations, and he has accepted the offer.

“Indeed, I got the offer. I accepted it,” Tsolakyan told ARMENPRESS. He said he received the offer today.

Tsolakyan was elected Member of Parliament under the electoral list of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK). In June of 2018, he withdrew from the HHK faction.

From 1999 to 2003, Tsolakyan served as head of the presidential oversight service in the Kocharyan administration.

In the early 2000s he was the head of the tax service.

In 2007 he served as President Robert Kocharyan’s advisor. From 2013 to 2016 he was Governor of Shirak. From 2016 until being elected MP he was head of the presidential oversight service in the Sargsyan administration.

The former minister of emergency situations, Hrachya Rostomyan, was dismissed yesterday as part of the dismissal of Cabinet members representing the ARF and BHK.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan