2019 budget’s capital investments expected to create assets generating new revenues

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. In 2019 the Armenian government will carry out a policy aimed at stabilizing the foreign debt, finance minister Atom Janjughazyan told a news conference today.

“In the upcoming year’s budget we will carry out a fiscal policy that must stabilize the foreign debt. We aren’t taking debt to care for our ongoing needs or satisfy the favor of one part of the society, but rather to create a new result, that will be able to generate new opportunities,” he said.

2019 budget revenues are planned to be around 1 trillion 399 billion drams, which according to the finance minister will enable to carry out 1 trillion 642 billion drams in spending.

Janjughazyan refrained from presenting the spending, adding that the structure of spending hasn’t undergone significant changes, with social spending being dominant. “Naturally defense spending too have considerable part,” he said, adding that capital spending has also increased.

“Assets generating new revenues are expected to be created with capital investments,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan