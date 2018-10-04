Fethullah Gulen claims gunman tried to breach into his Pennsylvania compound, warning shot fired

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A security guard fired a "warning shot" at an unknown man who tried to enter the eastern Pennsylvania compound of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen -- an imam the Turkish government wants extradited -- on Wednesday morning, an organization tied to Gulen said, CNN reports.

The apparent intruder, who appeared to be armed, fled the area after the guard fired a warning shot into the air, the Alliance for Shared Values said in a statement.

State troopers went to Gulen's gated home in the eastern Pennsylvania community of Saylorsburg shortly before 9 a.m. after receiving a report about the gunfire, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Gulen, 77, has been living in self-imposed exile in Saylorsburg after leaving Turkey in 1999.

Turkey's government has accused Gulen, the leader of a popular movement called Hizmet, of organizing a failed 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- an allegation Gulen has denied.

"Troopers completed a search of the area and could not locate the unidentified person," and state police still are investigating, police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, the Alliance for Shared Values said.