Armenian alphabet monument inaugurated in Ukrainian town


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A monument dedicated to the Armenian alphabet has been opened in the territory of the Armenian church in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye. The monument was opened as part of the ongoing Armenian Culture Days in the Ukrainian town.


Zaporizhia Oblast Governor Kostyantyn Bryl attended the opening ceremony, together with Union of Armenians of Ukraine executive director Hovakim Harutyunyan and others, local media reports said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




