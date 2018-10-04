Armenian alphabet monument inaugurated in Ukrainian town
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A monument dedicated to the Armenian alphabet has been opened in the territory of the Armenian church in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye. The monument was opened as part of the ongoing Armenian Culture Days in the Ukrainian town.
Zaporizhia Oblast Governor Kostyantyn Bryl attended the opening ceremony, together with Union of Armenians of Ukraine executive director Hovakim Harutyunyan and others, local media reports said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:45 US pulls out of 1955 Iran treaty
- 10:17 HHK lawmaker’s claims on October 2 rally incidents remain unconfirmed
- 10:11 Armenian alphabet monument inaugurated in Ukrainian town
- 09:51 New York City Is ‘Looking To Recoup’ Any Unpaid Trump Taxes, Mayor de Blasio Says
- 09:16 European Stocks - 03-10-18
- 09:15 US stocks up - 03-10-18
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-10-18
- 09:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 03-10-18
- 09:06 Oil Prices - 03-10-18
- 10.03-20:57 Denmark completes ratification process of Armenia-EU agreement
- 10.03-20:38 Jonathan Lacôte confident about proper organization of Francophonie summit in Yerevan
- 10.03-20:29 Ahead of Emmanuel Macron’s first state visit to Armenia the presentation of translation of his book took place in Yerevan
- 10.03-19:43 Delay of early elections until 2019 means prolongation of political crisis – PM Pashinyan
- 10.03-19:13 Men’s and women’s chess teams of Armenia again win – Olympiad 9th round
- 10.03-18:36 89% of respondents satisfied with Pashinyan’s activities - GALLUP International association
- 10.03-18:23 Celine Dion will not sing in Yerevan - misunderstandings between concert partners. REFUTATION
- 10.03-18:08 President Sarkissian meets with Vartan Gregorian, President of Carnegie Corporation of New York
- 10.03-18:05 President Sarkissian visits “Armenia” exhibition in New York’s Metropolitan museum
- 10.03-17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-10-18
- 10.03-17:50 Asian Stocks - 03-10-18
- 10.03-17:34 Stationing of Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria in process, says PM
- 10.03-17:27 Armenia will never give consent on Azerbaijan’s accession to CSTO as member or observer – Pashinyan
- 10.03-17:22 Work underway to create direct communication between Pashinyan and Aliyev
- 10.03-16:56 Parliamentary factions said will not nominate candidates if PM seat is vacated, says Pashinyan
- 10.03-16:24 Artsakh’s president holds meeting with new director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund
- 10.03-16:05 PACE Armenia monitor calls on all political forces to fully respect democratic principles and rule of law
- 10.03-15:55 Armenian president congratulates German counterpart on Unity Day
- 10.03-15:47 President of Artsakh attends re-opening of public school in Stepanakert
- 10.03-15:44 Another governor resigns
- 10.03-15:40 State forestry committee chairman resigns
- 10.03-15:28 Man suspected in murdering own father in Yerevan
- 10.03-15:07 Armenian embassy in Netherlands opens condolence book on Aznavour’s passing
- 10.03-14:41 Two jailed Sasna Tsrer defendants declare hunger strike demanding release from pre-trial detention
- 10.03-14:21 EEU, Egypt to commence talks on free trade deal
- 10.03-13:58 By the people, for the people: gates leading to parliament building opened for public
16:13, 10.01.2018
Viewed 4897 times Charles Aznavour dead at 94
14:50, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2584 times French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia October 11-12
22:26, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2242 times Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev agree to de-escalate situation on border line and prevent incidents
14:36, 09.28.2018
Viewed 1795 times Kremlin details brief conversation between Putin and Pashinyan
15:04, 09.27.2018
Viewed 1787 times Armenia-Russia joint air defense forces commence drills