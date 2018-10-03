President Sarkissian visits “Armenia” exhibition in New York’s Metropolitan museum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, accompanied by his wife Nouneh Sarkissian visited “Armenia” exhibition in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art dedicated to the cultural heritage and traditions of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, they toured in the exhibition halls, watched over 140 unique masterpieces of Armenian cultural heritage dating from the 4th to the 17th centuries collected from different Armenian communities.

President Sarkissian expressed satisfaction over the fact that thousands of visitors from the USA and other countries have the opportunity to get acquainted with the historical heritage and unique culture of the 1st Christian nation.

President Sarkissian highlighted the exhibitions and expressed confidence that they will be continuous, presenting the centuries-old history and rich cultural heritage of Armenia in various corners of the world.

