Stationing of Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria in process, says PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The process of stationing of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria is in process, PM Nikol Pashinyan told Republican lawmaker Armen Ashotyan in parliament today.

Ashotyan asked If there are any news about the “deployment of the Armenian troops in Syria”. The PM replied: “Troops aren’t being stationed in Syria, it is a humanitarian de-mining and medical mission that is being deployed. The process is ongoing”.

