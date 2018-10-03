Parliamentary factions said will not nominate candidates if PM seat is vacated, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented details from the October 2 negotiations that took place in the parliament building with representatives of factions.

Speaking at a parliamentary Q&A, in response to Yelk faction MP Alen Simonyan’s question, the PM stressed that he has said at the talks that the snap elections should take place in December.

“I also spoke about the mechanism, and representatives of both HHK, Tsarukyan alliance and the ARF factions have said that they aren’t planning to nominate a candidate in the event of the PM’s seat being vacant. This was in the context that our colleagues have clearly noted the existing political situation in the country and I think that reasoning forces that giving in to making a second May 1 will be unnecessary,” he said.

The PM added that there are certain articles in the press the logic of which is at least not identical with his mentioned content.

“Frankly speaking I don’t find this to be a big problem, at least for our government and citizens. Problems will appear for those who make this kind of statements, because on May 1, 2018, speaking from this floor I noted the fact of suicide of certain forces and I can say that the series of suicides continues,” the PM said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan