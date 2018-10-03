Indonesia tsunami: Death toll rises to nearly 1,350

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The number of people known to have died in Friday's earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 1,347, disaster response officials say, BBC reports.

The death toll jumped on Tuesday from a previously confirmed figure of 844.

The 7.5-magnitude quake struck just off the central island of Sulawesi, setting off a tsunami that engulfed the coastal city of Palu.

Aid supplies are beginning to arrive in the city, where survivors have no access to running water or electricity.

As tensions and need run high, police have begun guarding shops against looters.

The BBC's Jonathan Head in Palu saw police firing warning shots and tear gas on Tuesday as people tried to take supplies from one shop.

Humanitarian relief convoys entering the city are also being escorted by soldiers and police.

In a separate incident, a volcano began erupting on the same island, Sulawesi, on Wednesday.

Mount Soputan is about 1,000km (600 miles) away from Palu, and it was not immediately seen as a threat to the aid operation.

President Joko Widodo has called for reinforcements, telling the national search-and-rescue agency to send more police officers and soldiers into affected districts.