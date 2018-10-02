DEVELOPING STORY: Pashinyan negotiates with parliamentary factions in Speaker’s office

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is currently negotiating with representatives of parliamentary factions in Speaker Ara Babloyan’s office at the parliament building.

Republicans, Tsarukyan faction, Yelk faction, and ARF faction MPs are in the office, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports.

The sides are discussing ways to settle the situation.

This is a developing story.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan