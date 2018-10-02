Pashinyan announces about dismissing ministers and governors representing ARF and Prosperous Armenia Party

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tasked his administration to prepare a decision on dismissing the ministers and governors representing the ARF and the Prosperous Armenia Party, ARMNENPRESS reports Pashinyan announced during his speech in Baghramyan Avenue, signing the decisions on dismissing the ministers and governors representing the mentioned parties.

“Today we have to speak about the new political situation in Armenia and its solution. Yesterday and today a shameful bill was hastily introduced by the MPs representing the RPA, Tsarukyan Block and ARF the aim of which is very clear- carry out counter-revolution in Armenia by blocking the opportunities of holding early parliamentary elections. And yes, the adoption of this bill is a conspiracy against the highest power of Armenia – the people of Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

