National Assembly once again proved its illegitimacy – Deputy PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. According to Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, the National Assembly once again proved its illegitimacy, ARMENPRESS reports Avinyan said, commenting on the adoption of the controversial law on amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia.

‘Unfortunately, wisdom has never been the strongest feature of this convocation of the National Assembly, but anyway, we move forward with our program and soon early elections will be held”, Tigran Avinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan