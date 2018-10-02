Parliament adopts controversial law under massive protests

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The bill on making amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia was adopted during the parliament extraordinary session with 67 votes in favor, Vice President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters. “The law was adopted with 67 votes in favor”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov as saying.

He emphasized that the voting was not carried out by cards, but by hand.

Republican MP Armen Ashotyan informed that the Republican Party of Armenia, the Prosperous Armenia Party and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation voted in favor of the bill.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and his supporters believe this bill is a part of counter-revolution efforts. Earlier Pashinyan said that everyone who will vote in favor of amendments in Rules of Procedure declare political war against Armenian people.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan