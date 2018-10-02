Early elections of parliament to take place December this year, says PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Early elections of parliament will take place in Armenia in December of the current year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters today.

“We must note that after the recent developments early elections of parliament will take place in Armenia in 2018 December. Direct democratic government is established in Armenia. If it turns out that I am not the people’s representative in the status of prime minister, then elections won’t take place, but if it turns out that I am the people’s representative in the status of prime minister, then elections will take place,” he said.

Speaking about the steps of several parliamentary forces aimed at amending the rules of procedure law, the PM said that these actions are done deliberately.

“If there is a question whether or not a counter-revolution exists, we can officially say for the record that a counter-revolution exists in Armenia, and the forces which have supported and are planning to support this bill are the counter-revolution forces in Armenia, who are assuring me that it is a bill submitted by three political forces. The Member of Parliament who will support this bill, he is willing for a corrupt bill to reach revenge against the government, we naturally won’t allow this to happen,” he said.

He said he has met with Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan and presented him his stance over holding the election.

