‘Au revoir Charles’ – Placido Domingo’s farewell to Aznavour

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo has expressed condolences over the death of French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.

“Légende ! Rest In Peace my dear Charles ! Your existence has given us so much joy and your beautiful artistry will be missed and never forgotten. May God bless your soul and keep you. Au revoir Charles,” he said on Facebook.

He also shared a duet song performed by him and Aznavour - Les Bateaux Sont Partis.

Aznavour died at the age of 94 in France on October 1.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan