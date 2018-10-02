Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Eiffel Tower illuminated as homage to Charles Aznavour


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Eiffel Tower has been illuminated in honor of legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, who died earlier on October 1 aged 94 in France.

Le Parisien posted a video on its Facebook account showing the tower. Charles Aznavour’s music can be heard playing in the area.

