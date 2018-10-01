His Holiness Aram I extents condolences to Aznavour’s family

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I has sent a condolence letter to the family of Charles Aznavour, extending his deep condolences, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Catholicosate of the the Great House of Cilicia.

In his letter Aram I highly appreciated the unique role of Charles Aznavour on international platforms, and particularly in the sphere of music. The Catholicos also emphasized the important contribution of Aznavour in international arenas to the solutions of pan-Armenian issues. Aram I also touched upon the important role of the singer in the strengthening and flourishing of Armenia after it gained independence.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan