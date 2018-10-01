PM Pashinyan receives newly-appointed Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikopl Pashinyan received newly-appointed Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan and member of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Bedros Terzian. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Haykak Arshamyan on the occasion of appointment to the position of director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and hoped that with his appointment the Fund will get a new life and impetus. “I am aware that during this period quite a lot of problems have emerged in front of the Fund which need an immediate solution. It’s necessary to have a clear vision of how they should be solved. Mr. Terzian, I want to thank you for your role and efforts you assumed during this crisis period”, Pashinyan said, hoping that the new director and the Board of Trustees of the Fund will be able to develop and implement concrete development projects.

Bedros Terzian also congratulated Haykak Arshamyan, expressing confidence that he is the best person for that position.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan