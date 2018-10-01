For us Aznavour will always remain on the stage - François Hollande

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Former French President François Hollande has made a post on his twitter microblog, extending condolences on the demise of French-Armenian singer Charles Azanour. ARMENPRESS reports Hollande wrote that Aznavour will always remain on the stage for everyone.

“In all the cities of the world from Yerevan to Paris he used to sing about love and freedom. A bit ago Charles Aznavour left us, but for us he will always remain on the stage”, he wrote.

Aznavour died today at the age of 94 on October 1.

