Man contracts H5N6 virus in southern China
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The first human case of H5N6 bird flu has been documented in Guangdong, a province in southern China, RTHK reports.
A 22-year old man from Guangzhou city contracted the virus and began showing symptoms September 25. He is currently hospitalized in a severe condition, according to local media. It is believed that the man had direct contact with domesticated birds prior to experiencing symptoms.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
