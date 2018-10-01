Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Man contracts H5N6 virus in southern China


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The first human case of H5N6 bird flu has been documented in Guangdong, a province in southern China, RTHK reports.

A 22-year old man from Guangzhou city contracted the virus and began showing symptoms September 25. He is currently hospitalized in a severe condition, according to local media. It is believed that the man had direct contact with domesticated birds prior to experiencing symptoms.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




