Three people wounded in party congress explosion in Donetsk
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. An explosion wounded three people during the Communist party congress in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Deputy Vladislav Berdichevsky wrote on Telegram on Saturday, TASS reported.
"Three people were wounded as an unknown device exploded at the Communist party congress," he wrote.
Preliminary reports did not mention fatalities.
