Armenia, Mongolia sign visa waiver for diplomatic/service passport holders

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Mongolia’s foreign minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar on September 28 within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

The foreign ministers discussed a number of issues concerning the development of bilateral relations, the ministry of foreign affairs said.

Speaking about Armenia’s achievements in the IT field, the sector which is considered the moving force of Armenia’s development agenda, Mnatsakanyan attached importance to cooperation and joint projects in the innovation and information technologies field.

The development of commercial relations was highlighted.

During the meeting the sides also signed a visa waiver deal for diplomatic and service passport holders.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan