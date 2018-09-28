PM Pashinyan highlights ASAP early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Early parliamentary elections in Armenia are inevitable and should take place as soon as possible, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan announced in a live broadcast on Facebook.

According to him, the elections are important for the entire international community, potential investors and business environment to make sure that they can confidently implement at least mid-term projects. “We have to hold debates on elections with the parliamentary forces, and I hope we will reach an agreement. The question of supporting or not supporting the idea of early parliamentary elections was the point at Yerevan City Council elections and “My step” block, receiving 81% votes, showed that the Armenian public has set a clear demand of early parliamentary elections”, the Armenian PM emphasized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan