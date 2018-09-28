Armenian FM participates in Forum of Ancient Civilizations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participated in the ministerial meeting of the Forum of Ancient Civilizations in New York on September 27. Foreign Ministers of Bolivia, Greece, Egypt, Iran, and Iraq and high ranking officials from Italy, China and Peru participated in the forum.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, in his speech Minister Mnatsakanyan thanked all his colleagues for giving Armenia an opportunity to become a full member of the Forum of Ancient Civilizations. “We understand the vulnerability of our joint cultural heritage, places, material and non-material heritage. This heritage needs to be protected and with this sense of responsibility we want to work together, acting as a very vigorous member of the forum”, the Armenian Foreign Minister said.

