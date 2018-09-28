Pashinyan-Nazarbayev meeting underway in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kazakhstan’s Prsident Nursultan Nazarbayev is underway within the framework of the CIS summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The meeting began immediately following the CIS summit.

In opening remarks the Armenian and Kazakh leaders attached importance to the development and enhancement of bilateral economic relations. “Several Kazakh companies have expressed desire to enter the Armenian market, which we welcome,” Pashinyan said.

Nazarbayev stressed that trade turnover in 2017 between Armenia and Kazakhstan grew 60% and added that the governments should continue working in order to continue this trend. “Kazakhstan is open for Armenian products and businesses. We are interested in deepening economic partnership,” Nazarbayev said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan