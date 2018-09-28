Armenian and Greek FMs hold meeting at UNGA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias within the framework of the 73rd UN General Assembly in New York City.

The sides discussed numerous issues of the Armenian-Greek agenda and outlined the joint actions aimed at further development and deepening of the mutually beneficial cooperation.

Both sides stressed the special role that the Armenian and Greek communities in Greece and Armenia have in strengthening friendship between the two countries.

The sides expressed readiness to continue partnership and coordination of stances in multilateral arenas.

The Armenian FM presented the ongoing reforms in Armenia.

The ministers also discussed several pressing international and regional issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan