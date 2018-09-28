Mnatsakanyan and Jagland praise Armenia-Council of Europe productive cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland on September 27 in New York City. The Armenian FM is in NYC for the 73rd UN General Assembly.

During the meeting Mnatsakanyan and Jagland spoke highly about the effective cooperation between Armenia and the Council of Europe and discussed several issues concerning Armenia’s involvement in the organization, the foreign ministry said.

The sides addressed the possibilities of finding solutions to a number of issues facing the organization.

The Armenian FM spoke about the latest domestic developments, priorities of the new government, including its efforts aimed at the protection of human rights, strengthening of democracy and combating corruption.

Mnatsakanyan presented to Jagland the stance and priorities of the Armenian side in the NK conflict settlement process, attaching importance to the creation of an atmosphere contributing to peace for advancing the talks process, the full adherence to the ceasefire and refusal from aggressive rhetoric.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan