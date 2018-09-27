Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 September

New rear commander appointed in Armenian military


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Romik Margaryan to serve as the new head of the rear – head of department of the Armenian Armed Forces, Sarkissian’s office said.

The appointment was made upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




