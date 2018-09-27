Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Veolia executive

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan has held a meeting with Malika Ghendouri, Vice President of Central and Eastern Europe for Veolia, which is in charge of water management in Armenia as Veolia Jur (Veolia Water).

MP Armen Rustamyan, the chair of the Armenia-France parliamentary friendship group, MP Khosrov Harutyunyan, chair of the economic affairs committee of parliament, and MP Gevorg Gorgisyan, member of the foreign affairs committee took part in the meeting.

Speaking about the ongoing activities of Veolia in Armenia, the sides noted that the existing problems must be solved within the contract, while issues requiring clarifications will be regulated through negotiations and discussions.

The MPs noted that the presence of Veolia in Armenia, the successful public-private sector cooperation, should serve as a good example of attracting foreign investments and having a reliable investment environment.

