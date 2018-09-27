Killed soldier posthumously awarded for valor by President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A 19-year-old soldier of Artsakh who was found killed yesterday while stationed in a outpost has been posthumously awarded the Combat Service medal for valor by President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan.

A 19-year-old on-duty soldier of the Artsakh military has been killed Wednesday evening in a military outpost of the Defense Army.

The defense ministry of Artsakh said the circumstances of the incident are yet to be revealed. The victim is identified as Aghassi Mkrtchyan. The ministry offered condolences to the family and friends of the victim in a statement.

The serviceman was stationed in a northern direction base of the Defense Army.

An investigation was launched.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan