Armenian language event held at Vilnius International School

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. On September 26, the European Day of Languages was marked in Vilnius International School which this year was dedicated to the Armenian language, the Embassy of Armenia in Lithuania said.

The Embassy of Armenia through the active participation of this school's pupil Vardan Mkrtchyan and Malvina Grigoryan, a student of Vilnius International School of Management (ISM) supported the organization of the event. Within the frames of the European Day of Languages, introductory films on Armenian language and culture were displayed for various age groups of the school, games were organized for pre-school group children, as well as cartoons screening and rehearsals of Armenian dances and songs were arranged. The start of the event was declared by Rebecca Juras, Director of the School and Tigran Mkrtchyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania.

In his address, the Ambassador briefly touched upon the meaning of the day and presented some interesting facts about the creation of the Armenian alphabet and the different phases of the development of the Armenian language.