Armenia and Kiribati establish diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Kiribati have established diplomatic relations, the foreign ministry said.

On September 26, Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and President of Kiribati Taneti Mamau, who also serves as the country’s minister of foreign affairs and migration, signed a protocol of establishing diplomatic ties in New York.

The sides expressed hope that the establishment of diplomatic relations with boost cooperation in various directions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan