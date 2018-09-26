Armenia’s chess team of men wins Turkey - Olympiad

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s chess team of men has won Turkey’s team.

ARMENPRESS reports in the 3rd round of the 43rd Olympiads the Armenian team competed with Turkey and won 2.5-1.5. Aronian, Sargsyan and Martirosyan ended in a draw. Hrant Melkumyan was the only to win.

Women’s team of Armenia won the Greeks 0.5-3.5.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan