Armenian president meets with executives of major French multinational enterprises

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. As part of a working visit to France, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had meetings with executives of a number of major French enterprises.

The president has held a meeting with Olivier Dassault, an executive of the Dassault Group, Sarkissian’s office said.

The sides have reached an agreement over a specific joint partnership, details of which will be discussed and presented soon.

The president also met with executives of the Thales Group, a French multinational company that designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace, defence, transportation and security markets. The company’s leadership will take part in the upcoming business forum during the La Francophonie Yerevan summit.

He also met with the leadership of Orano, the nuclear power and renewable energy company. The sides concurred that Orano’s presence in Armenia should be expanded, namely its participation in raising the safety level of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

The president also presented Armenia’s investment appeal and business climate to the leadership of ADS. The sides reached an agreement on establishing a regional financial service center in Armenia.

An agreement was reached with SODIAL executives for a delegation to visit Armenia to study food production and prospects of exports.

