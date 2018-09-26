Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 September

Putin to arrive in Armenia on official visit soon


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will soon arrive to Armenia on an official visit, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told a news conference today.

“Discussions about the Russian president’s visit continue, the date is not specified. I can only say that both the Russian side and we have confirmed that this visit is planned soon,” he said, adding that it will be an official visit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




