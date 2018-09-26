World leaders congratulate Armenian president on 27th anniversary of restoration of independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. World leaders continue congratulating Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the 27th anniversary of restoration of Armenia’s Independence, which was marked on September 21st.

The latest congrats come from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who noted that 2018 has been a year full of important events for Armenia. He wished good luck in the ongoing reforms and expressed Germany’s support in this issue.

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella also sent a congratulatory cable to the Armenian president, stressing that “Armenia and Italy have always been united by the many centuries old friendship tradition, which is based on common values and productive partnership of our peoples.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda congratulated Presidetn Sarkssian and expressed conviction that relations will continue developing intensively based on mutual understanding and mutual respect. He expressed hope that the Armenia-EU cooperation will develop dynamically, taking into consideration Eastern Partnership and CEPA.

Congratulations and greetings were also sent by Irish President Michael Higgins, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, President of Brazil Michel Temer, Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto, Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Zheenbekov.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan